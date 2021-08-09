QT Marshall Remembers Lying To Shaquille O’Neal To Get Him To Do A Table Spot

In an interview with Digital Spy, QT Marshall revealed that he lied to Shaquille O’Neal about placing pads underneath a table he went through during his match on AEW Dynamite earlier this year. Here are highlights:

On getting Shaq into a match: “We were training Jade Cargill and she’s friends with Shaq and he showed up one night and he was just hanging out and I looked over at him and said, ‘So, when are you going to get in here?’ He started laughing and he’s like, ‘I’ve already been there, I did some stuff,’ this, that and the other, then we actually spoke he was like, ‘I’d love to do something.'”

On Shaq’s training: “He picked up on it very quickly. He’s a wrestling fan, so the moment that you asked him what he wanted to do, he already had a whole list of things that were in his mind that he was going to do to somebody and it was just about teaching him the right way to do it without hurting himself.”

On getting him to go through a table: “He said something about maybe going through some tables and I told him, ‘Oh it won’t be that bad, we’ll put a really thick pad underneath,’ which was not true. I just didn’t want him to back out of it. So it was a lot of fun, as soon as he came in the back, right away, he said, ‘You lied to me! There was no pad under there!’ That’s wrestling ,welcome to wrestling.”