QT Marshall Reportedly Files Trademark on ‘Prime’ This Week

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark QT Marshall Image Credit: AEW

Fightful reports that AEW Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination QT Marshall filed to trademark the term “Prime” on August 27 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Marshall filed the trademark for entertainment services in the nature of wrestling contests. Here’s the description for the trademark application:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

It’s currently unknown how Marshall intends to use the term.

