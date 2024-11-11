QT Marshall Says The Rizz Face Is Just The People’s Eyebrow

QT Marshall is set to face Big Boom AJ from The Costco Guys at AEW Full Gear later this month.

While Big Justice will be the corner of AJ, it’s unclear whether The Rizzler will join the social media influencers. QT took aim at The Rizzler on Hey! EW with RJ City (per Fightful).

“The Rizzler. The Rizz Face is just the People’s eyebrow. That’s all it is. I’ve been doing that since I was 12,” said QT.