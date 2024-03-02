– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW’s QT Marshall discussed his relationship backstage CM Punk and how they worked together. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Marshall on if he was surprised by CM Punk’s return to WWE: “Yes and No, I don’t think he got to finish his story even at AEW. I think being in AEW kinda gave him the confidence to know that people were still there for him and he could still do it. If you’re gonna do it and you can’t do it at AEW anymore for whatever the reasons were, then go back to WWE if they’re willing to give him a chance.”

On working with Punk and reports he kept him off AEW TV: “I always liked him backstage, I know there were reports that he kept me off TV. We actually talked about it and we agreed. Neither of us wanted me to be Will Hobbs’ manager I also had to work Saturdays and Wednesdays so when he and I spoke about the idea that he didn’t want me with Will Hobbs, I was like, ‘Yeah let’s sign me up for that one cuz I rather only work on Wednesdays’. But I didn’t think that it was gonna be out of the realm that he would go back because the WWE had so many people that have done negative stuff and then come back. I don’t think he really did anything negative, he just walked away. Yeah he did his interview that they had a lawsuit but other than that, It’s like Cody, when Cody left WWE, he was a true professional. He’s been a true professional about leaving AEW.”

CM Punk ultimately was fired from AEW stemming from an incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London. He then returned to WWE in November at Survivor Series 2023.