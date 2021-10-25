QT Marshall Talks About AEW Elevating Young Talent, Praises Several Wrestlers

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, QT Marshall spoke about AEW elevating younger, relatively unknown talent and praised several names on the roster. Here are highlights:

On AEW elevating younger wrestlers: “I think when AEW started, it was a couple of huge names– Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, the [Young] Bucks, and Kenny [Omega]. Then you had a bunch of unknowns. Guys I never even heard of. That is how they get elevated. Jericho wrestling Hangman [Page] in the first-ever AEW championship match, that elevated Hangman. Orange Cassidy had his program with Jericho. It has always been like that. I think it’s more important now as we bring in bigger stars to get those stars with younger talent like Daniel Garcia, who faced CM Punk. [Will] Hobbs with CM Punk. It puts them on a huge platform where it’s a sink or swim. It seems like they are swimming pretty fine. Is it hard to be on TV now? That’s the business we are in– you can do two things. You can sit around and complain or you can just get over. I say that to myself. You have all this talent here, and we’re trying to sell tickets and draw huge ratings. We have to figure out how to get over with the audience while keeping our bosses happy, wrestlers happy. It’s a hard job we’re in, but it’s the greatest job in the world.”

On the young wrestlers working in AEW: “Jungle Boy has gone from really young talent to star in our company. Lee Moriarty, who we just put under contract, is getting this opportunity on [Rampage]. At my school, we work really hard. At my school, I have guys like Lee Johnson, Pres10 Vance, Alan Angels, Ana Jay, Jade Cargill. They understand as much as I tell them nothing is guaranteed. Your time isn’t guaranteed. Just because people on Twitter are retweeting them doesn’t mean you are actually over.”

On the Gunn Club as heels: “I’ve seen them as heels. They just turned heel. I think fans are in for a real treat when they actually start going. They have a lot of personality, especially Austin. And Colten is a natural athlete. It’s in the blood.”