QT Marshall Says The Factory Has Disbanded in AEW

The Factory came to an end in AEW, and QT Marshall recently gave his take on why. Marshall’s stable that included Lee Johnson, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto hasn’t been in action as a team since December, and Marshall responded to a fan on Twitter asking them to come back by noting that they have disbanded.

Marshall wrote:

We did some fun stuff. Unfortunately, the amount of Factory hate from the “experts” in wrestling was too much and the group had to disband. But keep your eyes on @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast”