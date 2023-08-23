wrestling / News
QT Marshall Files New Trademark For Ring Name
Fightful reports that on August 18, QT Marshall (under his real name of Michael Cuellari) filed to trademark his ring name. The filing is for:
Mark For: QT MARSHALL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing personal fitness training for professional wrestling.
