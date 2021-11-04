QT Marshall Gives Update on Anthony Ogogo, Says He’s Back in the US

Anthony Ogogo is back and ready to go, as revealed by QT Marshall during a new interview. Ogogo has been off of TV after he underwent eye surgery in England over the summer, and Marshall told Daily DDT that Ogogo is back in America and ready to return when he’s needed.

“He just came back,” Marshall told Graham GSM Matthews. “He was overseas getting everything taken care of, so we’ll see. I think it’s about right place, right time and trying to figure out the right story as well. Just to throw someone out there is… my biggest thing for me personally, after 17 years, the last thing I want to do is go in there and take random bumps for no reason. I try to explain that to Anthony and everyone’s itching to get back. Right now, we have a huge roster of huge stars, so it’s just one of those things of going back to the drawing board and figuring it out. But in the meantime, he’s been training and working out and doing what he does. He’ll be ready when that call comes.”

At this time it isn’t known when Ogogo will be returning to AEW TV.