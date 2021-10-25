QT Marshall vs. Dark Order’s 10 Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Full Lineup

All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, with QT Marshall vs. 10 of the Dark Order. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The episode streams on Youtube tonight at 7 PM ET.

* Ryo Mizanami & Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante & Unnamed Partner

* FTR def. Mike Reed & Toa Liona

* Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka

* Preston “10” Vance vs. QT Marshall

* Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Cole Karter & Carlie Bravo