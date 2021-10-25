wrestling / News
QT Marshall vs. Dark Order’s 10 Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Full Lineup
All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, with QT Marshall vs. 10 of the Dark Order. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The episode streams on Youtube tonight at 7 PM ET.
* Ryo Mizanami & Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante & Unnamed Partner
* FTR def. Mike Reed & Toa Liona
* Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka
* Preston “10” Vance vs. QT Marshall
* Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Cole Karter & Carlie Bravo
Before he faces @JonMoxley in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, #DarkOrder's @Pres10Vance has his hands full TONIGHT against @QTMarshall w/ #TheFactory on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/XDSLhvBL3H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2021
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11:
–@PaulWight v @holy2cow/@realcolekarter/@carliebravo
–@LegitLeyla/@mizunami0324 v @DiamanteLAX/#XTinaKay
–@LionHeartUce/@upgrademikereed v #FTR (@CashWheelerFTR/@DaxFTR)
–@EmiSakura_gtmv v @Reka_Tehaka pic.twitter.com/oolAo9IPhr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2021
