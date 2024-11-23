QT Marshall On Who Helped Him Come Up With Diss Track For Big Boom! AJ

As previously reported, QT Marshall released a diss track aimed at Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys, ahead of their match at Full Gear tonight. In an interview with Fightful), Marshall gave credit to AEW production team member Giancarlo Dittamo for helping him put together the track.

He said: “When we first brought him in, Giancarlo was like, ‘You know you have to make a parody of this.’ Okay. I’m not in tune with the TikTok world and social media. Every now and again, I’ll chime in, but for the most part, I stay to myself. [Giancarlo] loved it. It was like his baby. It did really well and I thought it was fun. For people that were like, ‘This is worse that…’ whatever, sure, whatever you want to say. It got people talking, it got exposure, and that’s what this industry is about. Eliciting a reaction from the audience. If we’re doing that, we’re doing our job. If it translates, we’ll see. For me, it shows a different side of me. ‘Oh, I didn’t know that guy can have fun.’ I always play a serious role. I get bumped around and stuff, but I play a role on a show. I’ve always been like that. I’ve never tried to go into business for myself. I’m just happy to have a job in wrestling. I don’t take it too seriously. It should be fun. There is business that has to be done and we have to be serious about that and getting in there with the trust of your co-workers, but at the end of the day, it’s a great but ridiculous job. If you can’t go out there, put yourself out there, and have fun. It’s ridiculous fun. Then, there will be serious moments on the show. There’s going to fun. A whole plethora of stuff. It’s a circus and should be a circus.“