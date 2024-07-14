QT Marshall Wins Bodybuilding Competition in Atlanta

– AEW’s QT Marshall revealed on social media over the weekend that he placed first in the Classic Physiques Championships True Novice Competition for the 2024 NPC Lenda Murray Classic in Atlanta, Georgia. He shared some photos of the event below.

QT Marshall wrote on his X account yesterday, “A year ago I decided to change my lifestyle. Today, I competed in my first (& most likely only) classic physique event today with a first place victory. 🏅 Life can be really fun if you let it…”