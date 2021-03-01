Qualifying Matches Set For New Japan Cup USA Tournament

NJPW has announced that the New Japan Cup USA tournament will begin on April 3, but before that, episodes of NJPW Strong will feature qualifying matches. The qualifying matches for the eight-man tournament begin on the March 5 episode of NJPW Strong: Road to Strong Style Evolved.

The main event will be Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero for a spot in the tournament. Another qualifying match for that episode will feature THE DKC against Tom Lawlor. There will also be a tag team match on that show, with Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin against Clark Connors & Kevin Knight.