Quarter by Quarter AEW and NXT Ratings Breakdown For Last Week

The quarter hour ratings and viewership breakdown for last week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT are online. As reported last week, AEW brought in a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 845,000 viewers, compared to NXT’s 0.17 demo rating and 615,000 viewers. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston has posted the numbers by quarter and you can see them below.

The numbers do not give the ratings numbers for the demo but do include the raw numbers. Based on those raw numbers, I’ve converted them to the demo ratings; the actual viewer numbers are listed in Thurston’s tweet. The demo rating is calculated based on the formula for the 2019 – 2020 season, which indicated that there are 128 million people in the 18 – 49 demographic so a 1.0 demo rating is 1.28 million viewers.

Among the key takeaways from these figures are:

* AEW won every quarter-hour in both the demo rating and the overall audience.

* AEW’s best demo ratings came for quarters three and four, which comprised the Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and the Blade, Lance Archer’s promo, and Ivelisse vs. Diamante. Their worst were quarters two (Jon Moxley’s promo & MJF vs. Griff Garrison) and seven (the end of Adam Page vs. Five and the entrances for the main event).

* NXT’s best demo ratings came for quarters three (Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart) and eight (Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross); their worst demo ratings were the first quarter (William Regal’s announcement & Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain) and six (Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan).

Dynamite:

Q1: Cody vs. Eddie Kingston – 0.305 demo rating, 905,000 viewers

Q2: Jon Moxley promo, MJF vs. Griff Garrison – 0.293 demo rating (down 1.17%), 811,000 viewers (-94,000)

Q3: Britt Baker and Taz promos, Ricky Starks & Brian Cage attack Darby Allin – 0.347 demo rating (up 5.31%), 892,000 viewers (+81,000)

Q4: Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade – 0.359 demo rating (up 1.17%), 912,000 (+20,000)

Q5: Lance Archer promo, Diamante vs. Ivelisse – 0.341 demo rating (down 1.72%), 887,000 (-25,000)

Q6: Adam Page vs. Five, Brodie Lee promo – 0.316 demo rating (down 2.58%), 806,000 (-81,000)

Q7: Page vs. Five ending, Main event entrances – 0.29 demo rating (down 2.58%), 749,000 (-57,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express – 0.307 demo rating (up 1.72%), 799,000 (+50,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: William Regal/Keith Lee announcement, Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain – 0.155 demo rating, 633,000 viewers

Q2: Ever-Rise vs. Breezango – 0.173 demo rating (up 1.72%), 602,000 viewers (-31,000)

Q3: Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart – 0.182 demo rating (up 0.94%), 632,000 viewers (+30,000)

Q4: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong – 0.176 demo rating (down 0.63%), 616,000 viewers (-16,000)

Q5: Gargano vs. Reed vs. Strong finish – 0.178 demo rating (up 0.23%), 651,000 viewers (+35,000)

Q6: Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan – 0.154 demo rating (down 2.42%), 588,000 viewers (-63,000)

Q7: Robert Stone segment w/Martinez & Aliyah, Finn Balor promo – 0.169 demo rating (up 1.48%), 599,000 viewers (+11,000)

Q8: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross – 0.181 demo rating (up 1.25%), 602,000 viewers (+3,000)