Quarter Hour Breakdowns for Last Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

– Yesterday, Showbuzz Daily released the overnight ratings and viewership numbers for the special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite. Last week’s Dynamite was preempted on Wednesday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs. As a result, NXT aired on Wednesday night unopposed, and Dynamite aired at an earlier time on Saturday, August 22. Wrestlenomic’s Brandon Thurston now has the quarter hour breakdowns for the Saturday edition of Dynamite as well as the regular Wednesday, August 19 edition of NXT on the USA Network.

As noted, the August. 19 edition of NXT an overnight audience of 853,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. The August 22 edition of Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the same key demo and an overnight audience of 755,000 viewers. Thurston noted that AEW was helped by the NBA playoff game lead-in before the TNT broadcast. The NBA playoff game that went over the 6:00 pm EST hour averaged 1.601 million viewers and had a key demo rating of 0.62. Here are the quarter hour breakdowns for Saturday’s Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite – Saturday, August 22 Q1: 1,002,000 viewers, 575,000 in 18-49 – FTR vs. Private Party match

Q2: 724,000 viewers (-278,000), 416,000 in 18-49 (-159,000) – Jon Moxley segment, MJF segment, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix & Pentagon Jr. start

Q3: 791,000 viewers (+67,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (+28,000) – Eight-man tag team match & finish, Britt Baker – Penelope Ford segment, Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy start

Q4: 767,000 (-24,000), 423,000 in 18-49 (-21,000) – Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy segment finish, Dark Order vs. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega match start

Q5: 712,000 (-55,000), 386,000 in 18-49 (-37,000) – The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega match finish, FTR – Hangman page promo

Q6: 666,000 (-46,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (-25,000) – Darby Allin vs. Will Hobbs, Matt Hardy attacks Sammy Guevara, Thunderosa promo segment

Q7: 640,000 (-26,000), 288,000 in 18-49 (-73,000) – Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Brandi Rhodes & Allie

Q8: 738,000 (+98,000), 356,000 in 18-49 (+68,000) – Brodie Lee vs. Cody TNT Championship match

Next up, here are the quarter hour breakdowns for NXT last week:

NXT – Wednesday, August 19 Q1: 921,000 viewers, 306,000 in 18-49 – Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland match start

Q2: 871,000 viewers (-50,000), 318,000 in 18-49 (+12,000) – Gargano vs. Holland matchj finish, Dakota Kai vs. Jessi Kamea, Tegan Nox promo

Q3: 848,000 viewers (-23,000), 325,000 in 18-49 (+7,000) – Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott match start

Q4: 873,000 (+25,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (+15,000) – Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott match finish, Undisputed Era – Pat McAfee promo start

Q5: 847,000 (-26,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (-16,000) – Undisputed Era – Pat McAfee promo finish, Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart match start

Q6: 779,000 (-68,000), 279,000 in 18-49 (-45,000) – Martinez & Aliyah vs. Ripley & Blackheart match finish

Q7: 842,000 (+63,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (+10,000) – Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee preview segment, Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream match start

Q8: 863,000 (+21,000), 309,000 in 18-49 (+20,000) – Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream match finish

AEW benefited from the NBA playoff game lead-in which averaged 1,601,000 and a demo of 0.62.https://t.co/P7Q3YLkRDJ https://t.co/wBMuXJI6Re — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 25, 2020