wrestling / News
Quarter Hour Breakdowns for Last Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
– Yesterday, Showbuzz Daily released the overnight ratings and viewership numbers for the special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite. Last week’s Dynamite was preempted on Wednesday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs. As a result, NXT aired on Wednesday night unopposed, and Dynamite aired at an earlier time on Saturday, August 22. Wrestlenomic’s Brandon Thurston now has the quarter hour breakdowns for the Saturday edition of Dynamite as well as the regular Wednesday, August 19 edition of NXT on the USA Network.
As noted, the August. 19 edition of NXT an overnight audience of 853,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. The August 22 edition of Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the same key demo and an overnight audience of 755,000 viewers. Thurston noted that AEW was helped by the NBA playoff game lead-in before the TNT broadcast. The NBA playoff game that went over the 6:00 pm EST hour averaged 1.601 million viewers and had a key demo rating of 0.62. Here are the quarter hour breakdowns for Saturday’s Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite – Saturday, August 22
Q1: 1,002,000 viewers, 575,000 in 18-49 – FTR vs. Private Party match
Q2: 724,000 viewers (-278,000), 416,000 in 18-49 (-159,000) – Jon Moxley segment, MJF segment, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix & Pentagon Jr. start
Q3: 791,000 viewers (+67,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (+28,000) – Eight-man tag team match & finish, Britt Baker – Penelope Ford segment, Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy start
Q4: 767,000 (-24,000), 423,000 in 18-49 (-21,000) – Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy segment finish, Dark Order vs. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega match start
Q5: 712,000 (-55,000), 386,000 in 18-49 (-37,000) – The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega match finish, FTR – Hangman page promo
Q6: 666,000 (-46,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (-25,000) – Darby Allin vs. Will Hobbs, Matt Hardy attacks Sammy Guevara, Thunderosa promo segment
Q7: 640,000 (-26,000), 288,000 in 18-49 (-73,000) – Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Brandi Rhodes & Allie
Q8: 738,000 (+98,000), 356,000 in 18-49 (+68,000) – Brodie Lee vs. Cody TNT Championship match
Next up, here are the quarter hour breakdowns for NXT last week:
NXT – Wednesday, August 19
Q1: 921,000 viewers, 306,000 in 18-49 – Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland match start
Q2: 871,000 viewers (-50,000), 318,000 in 18-49 (+12,000) – Gargano vs. Holland matchj finish, Dakota Kai vs. Jessi Kamea, Tegan Nox promo
Q3: 848,000 viewers (-23,000), 325,000 in 18-49 (+7,000) – Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott match start
Q4: 873,000 (+25,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (+15,000) – Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott match finish, Undisputed Era – Pat McAfee promo start
Q5: 847,000 (-26,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (-16,000) – Undisputed Era – Pat McAfee promo finish, Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart match start
Q6: 779,000 (-68,000), 279,000 in 18-49 (-45,000) – Martinez & Aliyah vs. Ripley & Blackheart match finish
Q7: 842,000 (+63,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (+10,000) – Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee preview segment, Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream match start
Q8: 863,000 (+21,000), 309,000 in 18-49 (+20,000) – Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream match finish
AEW benefited from the NBA playoff game lead-in which averaged 1,601,000 and a demo of 0.62.https://t.co/P7Q3YLkRDJ https://t.co/wBMuXJI6Re
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 25, 2020
AEW Dynamite quarter-hour breakdown from Sat, Aug 22:
P2+ (total audience)
Q1 1002k
Q2 724
Q3 791
Q4 767
Q5 712
Q6 666
Q7 640
Q8 738
P18-49 (key demo)
Q1 575k
Q2 416
Q3 444
Q4 423
Q5 386
Q6 361
Q7 288
Q8 356
F2+ and M2+ also in this graph: pic.twitter.com/Vbhvy8q1tL
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Natalie Eva Marie on Vince McMahon Being Her Biggest Supporter, How Her 2017 WWE Exit Was a Mutual Decision
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome