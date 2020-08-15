Quarter Hour Breakdowns For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

Yesterday we provided a look at the ratings specifics for AEW Dynamite and NXT. Due to placing #65 for the night, quarter hour breakdowns for NXT were not available and Dynamite’s were not provided. Now, thanks to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, you can see those numbers below. As we noted earlier this week, Dynamite had 792,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (417,000 viewers), against NXT’s 619,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating (206,000 viewers). As you can see below, AEW won all quarters in both measures, with Q1 being the closest in viewership and Q7 being the closest in the 18-49 demo.

Q1: The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order – 775,000 viewers, 403,000 in 18-49

Q2: MJF/Jon Moxley segment – 776,000 viewers (up 1,000), 409,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q3: Matt Hardy interview/start of Cody vs. Scorpio Sky – 779,000 viewers (up 3,000), 408,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q4: Cody vs. Sky/Brodie Lee challenges Cody – 809,000 viewers (up 30,000), 440,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

Q5: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express – 817,000 viewers (up 8,000), 437,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q6: Santana & Ortiz trash Best Friends’ gear/Tag Team Appreciation segment – 862,000 viewers (up 45,000), 461,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q7: Chris Jericho & Mike Chioda segment/Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Monroe – 739,000 viewers (down 123,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (down 77,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy – 783,000 viewers (up 44,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Danny Burch vs. Karrion Kross/Segment with Keith Lee/Start of Drake Maverick vs. Killian Dain – 720,000 viewers, 230,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Maverick vs. Dain/Undisputed Era promo/Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze – 607,000 viewers (down 113,000), 213,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q3: End of Breeze vs. Escobar/Dakota Kai promo – 604,000 viewers (down 3,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q4: Indi Hartwell vs. Mia Yim/Finn Balor promo/Start of Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest – 564,000 viewers (down 40,000), 174,000 in 18-49 (down 43,000)

Q5: End of Reed vs. Priest/Io Shirai promo/Aliyah & Mercedes Martinez vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter – 591,000 viewers (up 27,000), 195,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q6: End of women’s tag/Post-match brawl/Johnny Gargano segment – 609,000 viewers (up 18,000), 191,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q7: Timothy Thatcher segment/preview for next week/start of main event – 637,000 viewers (up 28,000), 220,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q8: KUSHIDA vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Ridge Holland – 621,000 viewers (down 16,000), 205,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)