Quarter-Hour Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The quarter-hour ratings for AEW Dynamite are online, revealing which segments performed the strongest. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the show peacked at 1.241 million for the show opening, with the third quarter and fifth quarter also both coming in at over 1.2 million viewers. The fifth quarter was CM Punk’s interview, which did a 0.50 demo rating and 1.219 million viewers.

After Punk’s interview, the numbers did drop steadily. You can see the full quarter-by-quarter demo ratings and audience below:

Q1: 0.518 demo rating (1.241 million viewers) – Cassidy vs. Hardy, Malakai Black pre-tape

Q2: 0.477 demo rating (1.146 million viewers) – Jericho/MJF promo, Varsity Blonds/Julia Hart pre-tape

Q3: 0.507 demo rating (1.227 million viewers) – Lucha Bros. vs. Varsity Blonds, Andrade promo

Q4: 0.473 demo rating (1.176 million viewers) – Hayter vs. Velvet, Dark Order pre-tape

Q5: 0.502 demo rating (1.219 million viewers) – CM Punk promo, Miro pre-tampe

Q6: 0.467 demo rating (1.151 million viewers) – Six-Man Tag match, Conti/Bunny backstage, FTR pre-tape

Q7: 0.454 demo rating (1.130 million viewers) – Kenny Omega & Don Callis promo w/Christian & Kazarian, Gun Clubb vs. Factory

Q8: 0.436 demo rating (1.088 million viewers) – Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson