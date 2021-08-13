Quarterfinals Official For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

– The quarterfinals are set for the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament, and the airing schedule for the matches has been released. ROH has announced that the quarterfinals will air on the next two weeks of ROH TV as follows:

Weekend of August 21st:

* Quinn McKay vs. Rok-C

* Nicole Savoy vs. Miranda Alize.

Weekend of August 27th:

* Allysin Kay vs. Trish Adora

* Angelina Love vs. Max The Impaler OR Holidead

Max the Impaler vs. Holidead takes place on this weekend’s episode.