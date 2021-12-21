Quebec Orders COVID-19 Shutdown, Status Of Next Week’s WWE Event Unclear

WWE’s scheduled live event next week in Quebec is unclear after the city ordered a COVID-19 shutdown that has officially begun. CBC reports that the city has announced the closure of schools, bars, gyms and movie theatres in the face of the Omicron variant’s spread. This raises question marks if the WWE event will still take place.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said that the shutdown is necessary to prevent their healthcare system from being overwhelmed, with the variant seemingly doubling its spread every couple of days.

Included in the closure are bars, gyms, movie theatres, concert venues and spas. WWE Raw was set to have a holiday tour event at the Place Bell Arena on December 30th, but that is now unclear given the shutdown. The arena will host Friday’s Laval Rocket hockey game, but with no fans in attendance.

PWInsider notes that tickets to the WWE live event are no longer available on Ticketmaster. WWE has yet to comment on the status of the event. Tickets for their scheduled show in Toronto, Ontario next week are still on sale.