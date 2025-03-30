Queen Aminata Not Cleared To Compete, Will Be Replaced By Billie Starkz Tonight

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Queen Aminata was not cleared to wrestle due to a wrist injury. Instead, Billie Starkz will take her place in the main event against Jamie Hayter. Serena Deeb said this wouldn’t have happened to Aminata if she listened to her.

