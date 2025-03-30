wrestling / News

Queen Aminata Not Cleared To Compete, Will Be Replaced By Billie Starkz Tonight

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Queen Aminata AEW Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Queen Aminata was not cleared to wrestle due to a wrist injury. Instead, Billie Starkz will take her place in the main event against Jamie Hayter. Serena Deeb said this wouldn’t have happened to Aminata if she listened to her.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Queen Aminata, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading