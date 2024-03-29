Queen Aminata Reflects On Signing With AEW, Being Able To Display Her Culture

Queen Aminata became the first African-born woman to sign with a major wrestling promotion, and she recently weighed in on the matter. Aminata signed with AEW in February and she reflected on the situation in an appearance on AEW Unrestricted.

On signing with AEW: “Coming from Guinea, I wouldn’t say there’s nothing special about it but there’s so much more because people from here don’t know Guinea. They know Africa, but it’s like, Africa, you know what I mean? I just wanted to give them something that they don’t know, tell them a story without talking to them that is showing them, hey this is where I’m from, but this is what you get. Especially with being signed, this is a bigger company that has a major platform for me, so what a better way for me to just express myself and show people my culture, my accent, and how proud I am to walk in there with my cape.”

On fans questioning her authenticity: “It’s funny sometimes because some fans will be like, ‘Oh my god, that’s just a fake accent, are you really from Africa?’ I’m like, ‘Yes honey, I was born and raised in Africa. I still go back.’ I just had bigger dreams than I could realize in Africa, so I just took a chance on me and I gave it my all. I feel like I have two homes now, I have the USA and I have Africa. I’m happy to be here, at the same time I miss home. I’m so thankful for everything I’m building here and I know there is many more to come.”