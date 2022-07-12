Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade Added To Battle Slam: The TakeOver

A new match has been added to Battle Slam: The Takeover, which will take place on July 28 at The Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The promotion announced that Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade is set for the show, with several other matches already announced.

Here’s the updated Battle Slam: The Takeover card:

* Baron Black vs. Lil Scrappy

* World Championship Tournament Qualifier: Alan Angels vs. Shoot Taylor

* World Championship Tournament Qualifier: KC Navarro vs. Leon Ruff

* Lee Moriarty, JDX, and Richard King in qualifying matches

* Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade