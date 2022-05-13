Queen Of The Mountain Match Announced For Impact Slammiversary

The first-ever Queen Of The Mountain will take place at Impact Slammiversary next month. On this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Gail Kim announced that Tasha Steelz will defend her Knockouts Championship against Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo in the match at the PPV.

You can see a clip below from the segment. Impact Slammiversary takes place on June 19th live on PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s show.