wrestling / News
Queen Of The Mountain Match Announced For Impact Slammiversary
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
The first-ever Queen Of The Mountain will take place at Impact Slammiversary next month. On this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Gail Kim announced that Tasha Steelz will defend her Knockouts Championship against Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo in the match at the PPV.
You can see a clip below from the segment. Impact Slammiversary takes place on June 19th live on PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s show.
.@gailkimITSME just announced that #Slammiversary will feature the FIRST EVER Queen Of The Mountain Match….and @RealTSteelz is not happy about it! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0mepQF8aYY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Lashes Out At Bill DeMott For Calling For Her Removal From WWE Hall of Fame
- Ric Flair On His Chi-Town Rumble Match With Ricky Steamboat, Where Steamboat Ranks Among All-Time Greats
- Tony Khan Confirms Creation of AEW Trios Tag Titles, Bret Hart Not Returning
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again