Various News: Queen of the Ring Gets Nashville Premiere, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Preview
February 21, 2025
– The Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring will have a premiere in Nashville next week. PWInsider reports that the film will have a premiere in the city on February 27th at 7:30 PM and that Jeff and Karen Jarrett will appear, hosting a Q&A with the cast at the screening.
The film hits theaters nationwide on March 7th.
– WOW – Women Of Wrestling has released the following preview for this weekend’s episode:
