Queen of the Ring Returning To Theaters
The biographical film Queen of the Ring, which chronicles the life of wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, will be returning to select theaters for a special engagement during Mother’s Day weekend next week.
This re-release offers audiences another opportunity to witness the story of a woman who defied conventions and rose to prominence in the male-dominated world of professional wrestling. The film is scheduled to play in the following markets and at these specific theaters:
*Albuquerque: Icon Albuquerque
*Atlanta: Studio Movie Grill Northpoint
*Austin: Galaxy Austin
*Boston: Showcase Lowell, Showcase Dolphin
*Chicago: Emagine Batavia
*Colorado Springs: Icon Colorado Springs
*Columbus: Gateway Cinema
*Dallas-Fort Worth: Galaxy Grandscape
*Detroit: Emagine Canton
*Houston: Studio Movie Grill Pearland
*Indianapolis: Emagine Noblesville
*Las Vegas: Galaxy Cannery
*Los Angeles: Laemmle Monica, Laemmle NoHo
*Minneapolis-St. Paul: Emagine Lakeville
*New York City: (Specific theater not listed)
*Oklahoma City: Icon Windsor
*Orlando: Studio Movie Grill Sunset Walk
*Philadelphia: Westown Movies
*Phoenix: Harkins Shea, Harkins Chandler
*Sacramento: Galaxy Riverbank
*Tampa: Studio Movie Grill Seminole
*Tucson: Galaxy Tucson
