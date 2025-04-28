Queen of the Ring Returning To Theaters

The biographical film Queen of the Ring, which chronicles the life of wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, will be returning to select theaters for a special engagement during Mother’s Day weekend next week.

This re-release offers audiences another opportunity to witness the story of a woman who defied conventions and rose to prominence in the male-dominated world of professional wrestling. The film is scheduled to play in the following markets and at these specific theaters:

*Albuquerque: Icon Albuquerque

*Atlanta: Studio Movie Grill Northpoint

*Austin: Galaxy Austin

*Boston: Showcase Lowell, Showcase Dolphin

*Chicago: Emagine Batavia

*Colorado Springs: Icon Colorado Springs

*Columbus: Gateway Cinema

*Dallas-Fort Worth: Galaxy Grandscape

*Detroit: Emagine Canton

*Houston: Studio Movie Grill Pearland

*Indianapolis: Emagine Noblesville

*Las Vegas: Galaxy Cannery

*Los Angeles: Laemmle Monica, Laemmle NoHo

*Minneapolis-St. Paul: Emagine Lakeville

*New York City: (Specific theater not listed)

*Oklahoma City: Icon Windsor

*Orlando: Studio Movie Grill Sunset Walk

*Philadelphia: Westown Movies

*Phoenix: Harkins Shea, Harkins Chandler

*Sacramento: Galaxy Riverbank

*Tampa: Studio Movie Grill Seminole

*Tucson: Galaxy Tucson