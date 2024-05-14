wrestling / News

Queen Of the Ring Semifinal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-20-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Queen Of the Ring semifinal and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following lineup is set for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network

* Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match: IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria
* King of the Ring Semifinal Match: Jey Uso vs. Gunther
* Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

