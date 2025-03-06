Queen of the Ring Star Francesca Eastwood On Whether She’d Be Interested In a Match

Francesca Eastwood makes quite an impression in Queen of the Ring as Mae Young, and the actress recently weighed in on potentially stepping in the ring in AEW or WWE. Eastwood co-stars in the Mildred Burke biopic that releases on Friday and she spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, during which she was asked about stepping in the ring and more. You can see highlights below:

On if she grew up a wrestling fan: “It’s a new love. It’s definitely a new love. I knew of it, but I’d never really followed it. I didn’t know very much about it. So I kind of liked that about this is because I got to just completely dive in and be immersed in this whole other world and this whole other kind of athletic art form. It’s pretty incredible.”

On the possibility of wrestling for AEW or WWE: “I don’t know. They’d have to pay me. They’d have to pay me well. It’s tempting. I don’t know. I gotta come see it. I gotta come to some shows first… I know some of those girls and they’re lovely. They’re absolutely lovely. I haven’t met one that I didn’t just think was just an awesome person and to see the characters that they play and what they do, they’re great. But it’s a lot.”

On Kamille, who plays June Byers: “Oh, yeah. Oh, no. She was like… There was a—what’s it called in this slap? The chest? What’s it called? The chops. Yeah, there was a chop night where at the end of work, everyone wrapped and she’s like chopping everyone. Everyone’s taking turns and I was like, I’m going to sit this one out. But it was pretty amazing. It’s pretty amazing.”