Quen Comments On Zay Keeping Him In Fans’ Memory During His Time Away From AEW

In an interview with Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Quen of Private Party spoke about Zay keeping him in fans’ memories while he was away from AEW for over a year. Quen was out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Zay said: “It was very scary. I was super scared because all I knew was being in a tag team. I literally got out of wrestling training, straight into a tag team with Quen, so to have him not by my side was very scary. But luckily I had the likes of Matt Hardy and Ethan Page by my side and kind of literally walking me, holding my hand, going into this journey, and making me get my confidence and really find out who I am, and I feel like although it was a very sucky situation that Quen was gone, it was very beneficial to me because I found out who Isiah was, and I found out [how] to just be myself and just turn it up a notch when the gamer is on. It was very scary, but beneficial at the same time.”

Quen added: “It was definitely brutal. But there was an upside, which was watching Isiah grow and seeing that, I was always like, you know what, we gonna be alright because he didn’t let me die. So Isiah had it to the point where it’s basically like, you know Brother Zay, but it’s also like, where’s that other guy? So watching him grow was a good thing, and not being forgotten was better. So I always would take it to Isiah and I was just like, ‘Thank you,’ while I was gone.“