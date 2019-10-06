Quick NJPW Road Night 2 Results

Here are results from New Japan Road Night 2 from Niigata (h/t WrestlingInc).

* Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji

* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Yuya Uemura and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* YOSHI-HASHI and Jushin “Thunder” Liger defeated Suzuki gun (Douki and Minoru Suzuki)

* Tiger Mask, SHO, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Bullet Club (Jado, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe defeated Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Hiroshi Tanahashi (Hiroshi Tanahashi 20th Anniversary Match II)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA) defeated Kota Ibushi, YOH, and Kazuchika Okada