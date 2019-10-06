wrestling / News
Quick NJPW Road Night 2 Results
Here are results from New Japan Road Night 2 from Niigata (h/t WrestlingInc).
* Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji
* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Yuya Uemura and Hiroyoshi Tenzan
* YOSHI-HASHI and Jushin “Thunder” Liger defeated Suzuki gun (Douki and Minoru Suzuki)
* Tiger Mask, SHO, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Bullet Club (Jado, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe defeated Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Hiroshi Tanahashi (Hiroshi Tanahashi 20th Anniversary Match II)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA) defeated Kota Ibushi, YOH, and Kazuchika Okada
NEW JAPAN ROAD Night 2 in picture:
Get the full result from last night in Niigata and see our stunning photography!https://t.co/PQMKUyJwix#njpw #njroad pic.twitter.com/wsaWCOyP1T
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 6, 2019
