Quick Results For Chikara’s Cibernetico: 7-Man Army Event

Chikara Pro held their event “Cibernetico: 7-Man Army” event today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are the quick results, via PWInsider:

Ophidian defeats Tony Deppen. Ophidian now has 3 points and can challenge for the Grand Championship.

Lucas Calhoun & Alex Ford defeat Cajun Crawdad & Hermit Crab.

Travis Huckabee defeats Razerhawk.

Trios Match: The Colony defeats The Proteus Wheel.

(Intermission)

The Annual Torneo Cibernetico: Chikara Pro vs Beyond Wrestling

Team Chikara’s Tag Order is: Dasher Hatfield, The Proletariat Boar of Moldova, Juan Francisco de Coronado, Ultramantis Black, Boomer Hatfield, Hallowicked, Icarus.

Team Beyond’s Tag Order is: “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson, Ryan Galeone, “Kingpin” Brian Milonas, Cam Zagami, Alex Reynolds, Jon Silver, Nick Gage.

The Torneo Cibernetico is a circuit team elimination match. If one team is fully eliminated, the remaining team continues battling down to a single winner.

We go through a full tag cycle of each team, everyone hits dives, Beyond gets a full cycle of heat on Boomer Hatfield as Hallowicked refuses to tag in.

Elimination 1 (22 min): Boomer Hatfield rolls up Cam Zagami.

Elimination 2 (23 min): Reynolds and Silver eliminate Boomer Hatfield with their cradle facebuster.

Elimination 3 (26 min): Proletariat Boar pins Reynolds after a gore.

Elimination 4 (31 min): Ryan Galeone pins Proletariat Boar after a Powerbomb after Nick Gage cuts the tail off Boar.

Elimination 5 (33 min): Juan Francisco is pinned by Brian Milonas after a 2nd rope legdrop.

Elimination 6 (36 min): Icarus pins Brian Milonas after a Night Falls from Hallowicked.

Elimination 7 (37 min): Nick Gage pins Ultramantis Black after a chokebreaker.

Elimination 8 (40 min): Dasher Hatfield jackhammers Ryan Galeone for the pin.

Elimination 9 (42 min) : Nick Gage pins Icarus after a Chokebreaker.

Elimination 10 (43 min): Hallowicked low blows Nick Gage and hits Never Wake Up for the pin.

Elimination 11 (44 min): Silver hits a punt kick on Hallowicked for the pin.

Elimination 12 (48 min): Dasher hits a powerslam from the top to pin Jon Silver. We’re down to the team captains.

Elimination 13 (52 min): Chris Dickinson pins Dasher Hatfield after a running Pazuzu Bomb.

Winner: Team Beyond Wrestling