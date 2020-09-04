Quick Results For NJPW New Japan Road Night One

NJPW held the first night of their New Japan Road tour last night, with several tag matches highlighting the card. Here are the results.

* Yuji Nagata def. Gabriel Kidd via submission.

* Tomoaki Honma & Satoshi Kojima def. Jado & Yujiro Takahashi after Kojima pinned Jado.

* Yuya Uemura, SHO, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada def. Yota Tsuji, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto when SHO made Tsuji submit.

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. DOUKI and Minoru Suzuki when SANADA made DOUKI tap out.

* Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Master Wato, Rysuke Taguchi, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi when Sabre pinned Wato.

* EVIL, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI when EVIL pinned BUSHI.