wrestling / News
Quick Results For NJPW New Japan Road Night One
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW held the first night of their New Japan Road tour last night, with several tag matches highlighting the card. Here are the results.
* Yuji Nagata def. Gabriel Kidd via submission.
* Tomoaki Honma & Satoshi Kojima def. Jado & Yujiro Takahashi after Kojima pinned Jado.
* Yuya Uemura, SHO, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada def. Yota Tsuji, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto when SHO made Tsuji submit.
* SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. DOUKI and Minoru Suzuki when SANADA made DOUKI tap out.
* Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Master Wato, Rysuke Taguchi, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi when Sabre pinned Wato.
* EVIL, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI when EVIL pinned BUSHI.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Thinks AEW Double Or Nothing ‘Kicked the Crap’ Out of WrestleMania, Talks Pandemic Changing Their Goals
- Matt Hardy Discusses Why He Left WWE For AEW, The Reason The Dark Order Wouldn’t Work In WWE
- Tony Khan Praises Brock Lesnar, Declines to Comment on Rumors He Could Join AEW
- Chris Jericho Doesn’t Believe Brock Lesnar’s A Free Agent, If WWE Would Let Lesnar Go