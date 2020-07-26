wrestling / News

Quick Results For NJPW Sengoku Lord – EVIL Is Still Double Champion

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Sengoku Lord

NJPW held their big Sengoku Lord event this morning at the Dolphins Arena in Nayoga, Japan. Here are the official results from their English-language website:

* Taiji Ishimori def. Yuya Uemura via submission

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe def. Gabriel Kidd, Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii when Makabe pinned Kidd.

* SANADA, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito def. SHO, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto when Sanada made SHO tap out to Skull End.

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi when Ibushi pinned DOUKI.

* Kazuhcika Okada def. Yujiro Takahashi via submission.

* NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi def. El Desperado via pinfall.

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL def. IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi via pinfall. Taiji Ishimori attacked Hiromu after the match, then Tetsuya Naito confronted EVIL.

