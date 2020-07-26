Quick Results For NJPW Sengoku Lord – EVIL Is Still Double Champion

NJPW held their big Sengoku Lord event this morning at the Dolphins Arena in Nayoga, Japan. Here are the official results from their English-language website:

* Taiji Ishimori def. Yuya Uemura via submission

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe def. Gabriel Kidd, Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii when Makabe pinned Kidd.

* SANADA, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito def. SHO, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto when Sanada made SHO tap out to Skull End.

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi when Ibushi pinned DOUKI.

* Kazuhcika Okada def. Yujiro Takahashi via submission.

* NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi def. El Desperado via pinfall.

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL def. IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi via pinfall. Taiji Ishimori attacked Hiromu after the match, then Tetsuya Naito confronted EVIL.