Quick Results For STARDOM Go to BUDOKAN

STARDOM held the first night of its ‘Go to BUDOKAN Valentine Special’ event last night, leading into their upcoming 10th anniversary show on March 3. Here are quick results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Tag Team Elimination Match: Queens Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Momo Watanabe) defeat STARS (Saya Iida & Ruaka) and STARS (Gokigen Death & Lady C)

* Donna Del Mondo (Natsupoi, Himeka & Maika) defeat Oedo Tai (Konami, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)

* Saya Kamitami and Bea Priestley wrestle to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Mayu Iwatani & Rin Kadokura defeated COSMIC ANGELS (Tam Nakano & Sayaka Unagi)

* SWA World Championship Match: Syuri (c) defeated AZM

* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: Giulia (c) defeated Starlight Kid