Quincy Elliott Doesn’t Think NXT Knew What To Do With Their Character

Quincy Elliott recently weighed in on their time in WWE NXT and how the company presented their character. Elliot was on WWE TV from 2022 to late 2023, and they talked about how how WWE handled their character during an appearance on Developmentally Speaking.

“It was just all over the place, honestly,” Elliott said (per Fightful). “At the time, the company was trying to push me as a heel at first, but the live audience was reacting to me like a babyface, so it kind of forced their hand in a way. Honestly, I think looking back at it, I don’t think they knew what they wanted to do with me. I know they knew they had someone with charisma and that crowd reaction. I’m not saying that egotistically, that’s just what was happening at the time.

They continued, “The character was so thought-provoking and intriguing in different to what wrestling’s used to, so they were just all over the place, seeing how it was gonna plan out. Then I had one match on Level Up in August 2022 where I just got a massive reaction, I came out on a moped, and I got a massive reaction, and I remember afterwards, the head writer at the time told me, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna be on NXT TV next week. Start thinking of vignettes and all that. So it kind of happened really fast.”

Elliott was released from WWE in September of 2023 and has made several independent appearances since.