Quinn McKay Announces That She’s Taking Indie Bookings
August 30, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH backstage correspondent Quinn McKay announced that she’s taking independent bookings for the first time in about two years. You can view her announcement below.
She wrote, “A friendly reminder that for the first time in like two years, I’m available for independent bookings. If you have a socially distanced and responsible indie promotion, I wanna hang out.”
A friendly reminder that for the first time in like two years, I’m available for independent bookings. If you have a socially distanced and responsible indie promotion, I wanna hang out pic.twitter.com/RZF1z7VEga
— Quinn McKay (@QuinnMcKay) August 30, 2020
