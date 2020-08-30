wrestling / News

Quinn McKay Announces That She’s Taking Indie Bookings

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Quinn McKay ROH

– ROH backstage correspondent Quinn McKay announced that she’s taking independent bookings for the first time in about two years. You can view her announcement below.

She wrote, “A friendly reminder that for the first time in like two years, I’m available for independent bookings. If you have a socially distanced and responsible indie promotion, I wanna hang out.”

