Quinn McKay Gets Final Spot In ROH Women’s Title Tournament

Ring of Honor has announced that Quinn McKay is now the final entrant in the ROH Women’s World title Tournament after multiple matches and an online fan poll about including her. That completes the field of sixteen, which also includes Miranda Alize, Alex Gracia, Mazzerati, Nicole Savoy, Sumie Sakai, Rok-C, Allysin Kay, Willow, Mandy Leon, Trish Adora, Marti Belle, Holidead and Max the Impaler. You can find the announcement and the schedule for the tournament’s first round below.

QUINN IS IN!

Thanks to Honor Nation, Quinn McKay finally has her ticket to gold for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament.

In an online poll on The Experience Facebook page, a whopping 95 percent of respondents voted for McKay to be in the tournament. The field of 15 competitors is now complete.

McKay had two previous opportunities to win her way into the tournament. In May, she lost to Angelina Love thanks to a distraction from Mandy Leon. Two weeks ago, McKay lost to Leon, who used brass knuckles that were passed to her by Love.

Because both of McKay’s losses were due to outside inference from The Allure, ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett set up the poll, which asked if McKay should be in the tournament.

McKay’s opponent in the first round will be none other than Leon. That match takes place on Ring of Honor Wrestling the weekend of Aug. 7.

Love, who has a first-round bye, and Leon have been banned from ringside for each other’s matches by Kanellis-Bennett.

The tournament begins this weekend on Ring of Honor Wrestling with three first-round matches.

ROUND 1

ROH TV EPISODE 515 (7/31/21)

Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia

Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy

Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C

WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY (8/4/21)

Allysin Kay vs. Willow

ROH TV EPISODE 516 (8/7/21)

Mandy Leon vs. Quinn McKay

Trish Adora vs. Marti Belle

ROH TV EPISODE 517 (8/14/21)

Holidead vs. Max the Impaler