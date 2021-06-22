Quinn McKay Recalls ROH Debut Match Against Angelina Love, Backstage Reaction To Her Performance

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Quinn McKay discussed making her Ring of Honor debut against Angelina Love last month, the backstage reaction to her performance, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Quinn McKay on her ROH debut match against Angelina Love: “Obviously, working with Angelina, [she] is a very mean person and I didn’t enjoy losing to her. But I did get to wrestle one of the most influential women in women’s wrestling. So, I have that feather in my cap. It was kind of this bittersweet opportunity, where it’s like, ‘Well, she hates you, but it’s Angelina Love.’”

On the backstage reaction to her performance and whether she plans to return to the ring in ROH: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I think I know about [as much] as you guys do. I hope that I’m going to get the opportunity to be in the ring again, but nothing is hard-and-fast, and things in wrestling change all the time. So, I wish I had more to tell you because I feel like I did well. I’m a perfectionist. Obviously, there are always things I want to improve upon. For instance, the fact that I lost. But, in the future, I think if given the opportunity, I can change that ending. And that’s what we’re hoping for. But I think my performance, in general, was well-received.”