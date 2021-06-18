Quinn McKay Played A Lot Of The Sims 4 During ROH Bubble Experience, Talks Women’s Division Relaunch

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Quinn McKay discussed wrestling in Ring of Honor, the ROH Bubble experience, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Quinn McKay on whether there were plans for her to wrestle in Ring of Honor before the pandemic and the women’s division relaunch: “I don’t know what the hard and fast plans were for me involving the women’s tournament because obviously, I was going to be involved, but I don’t know if I was necessarily supposed to wrestle because those details were still being ironed out, and I think we were still releasing participants in the field in general. Things in wrestling change all the time. You have no idea. It could be going one way and then the next it doesn’t. So you kind of just don’t take anything at face value or believe it until you’re walking out to your entrance. I was really, really excited because we were having this huge women’s division relaunch. That’s kind of what I had been waiting for since I had gotten there. I was waiting for something, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is it. This could be the moment, maybe this is the time.’ And then nothing happened at all, but 2020 across the board was going to be an incredible year for Ring of Honor.

“I think we had a lot of big plans, but obviously, the thing that I was looking forward to most was the women’s tournament, the Quest for Gold tournament. We had been hyping it up, and it was so exciting. It was gonna be a huge thing. I had so much belief that it was really going to put the Ring of Honor women’s division back on the map, and then it just didn’t happen. It took the wind out of our sails, but what I can say about Ring of Honor, throughout the course of the pandemic, they pulled themselves up by their bootstraps, and just kind of reassessed everything and attacked in a much different way. Getting back to the very scaled down sports-based presentation was huge for us and really set us apart from people that were able to have digital fans in the audience and stuff like that.”

On the ROH Bubble experience: “Ring of Honor has had our safety in mind first and foremost throughout this entire thing, and I think that the Maryland State Athletic Commission, who we work very closely with, has a lot to do with the way that we were able to come back and how successful it was because with us doing those bubbles, we never had a single COVID outbreak on the Ring of Honor roster. It was amazing. So knowing that I worked for a company that values my life and my health that much was phenomenal because you were hearing about these outbreaks everywhere all the time, and it was just really great to not have to worry about that, but the bubbles in general, those were a ‘fun’ time. I say fun time sarcastically because the bubbles are not a fun time. There’s no congregation. There’s no secret meet-ups. It’s just you in a hotel room for days by yourself. I played a lot of the Sims 4.

“I think another great thing about Ring of Honor during the pandemic is that we went dark but by doing that, for about three or four months ROH released archives and catalog footage. We created the Week By Week YouTube show, and so even though we weren’t wrestling and creating in-ring content, all of our roster members, all of our stars, were still being able to tell stories and have a creative outlet, and get across their personality and what they were doing in the pandemic through the Week By Week series, and I think that was really important. And it gave the Ring of Honor fans and the Ring of Honor audience the opportunity to get to know a bunch of wrestlers in a way that they hadn’t been able to before.”