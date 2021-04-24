wrestling / News
Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love Set for May 8 Episode of ROH TV
– Per the latest edition of the Eck’s Files, Quinn McKay will make her ROH in-ring debut against Angelina Love in their previously announced matchup for the May 8 edition of ROH TV. This will McKay’s first match in ROH.
After the match was initially announced, it was noted that it will have the stipulation that if Love wins, she will receive a first-round bye in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament scheduled for later this summer. McKay also posted the following tweet on the upcoming matchup yesterday:
Every time @TheKevinEck says @ActualALove is stronger than me, I grow another shoulder vein pic.twitter.com/LbfYrIlcgZ
— Quinn McKay (@QuinnMcKay) April 23, 2021
