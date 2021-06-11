Quote From Braun Strowman’s Manager Still Shows Five-Figure Price

Last night, Braun Strowman denied recent reports that independent companies that have tried to contact him about appearing were told they’d have to pay in the five-figure range. Strowman said that he hasn’t talked to any one about making any appearances, suggesting the report of the five-figure asking price was false.

However, PWInsider is standing by their story and noted that Strowman’s manager, Nick Antocelli, has quoted “20-25K” for a three-hour appearance. The price was given to multiple promoters that have expressed interest in Strowman. Antocelli is also asking for first-class airfare, two nights of hotel plus all means and ground transportation covered.

Strowman may not have spoken to anyone personally, but the report notes that his representation has talked to multiple people and that was the price quoted.