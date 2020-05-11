wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Wants His 24/7 Title Back From ‘Tom Brady,’ Sasha Banks and Bayley Celebrate in Solidarity
– R-Truth is on a quest to get his 24/7 Championship back, even if he needs to remember which new Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster member has it. Following his loss to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, Truth was interviewed by Charlie Caruso and said that he was lonely without his “baby.” He said he will sack Tom Brady in order to get the title back, forgetting that Rob Gronkowski is the actual person with the title:
It's become maddening for @RonKillings because the former #247Champion wants his BABY back!#MITB pic.twitter.com/2kZhSJimHu
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
– WWE also shared video of Sasha Banks and Bayley as they celebrated Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship defense against Tamina. The two told Kayla Braxton that they were sick of their friendship being questioned and left so Bayley could get a shower:
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reflects on Losing His Confidence in the Ring After His Match With Brock Lesnar
- Lio Rush Says He Was Supposed to Win Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
- Jim Cornette Compares Karrion Kross To Marc Mero, Says Scarlett Is The Real Star Just Like Sable Was, Explains What Kross Needs
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond