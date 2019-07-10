R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte

– Yahoo! Sports recently spoke to WWE Superstar R-Truth. He discussed his current push on WWE programming with the 24/7 Championship and more. Below are some highlights.

R-Truth on the 24/7 title: “From day one when they introduced it to us I had my eyes set on it and wanting to take the title to the level that it is at now and beyond. The title is getting to be known very well, I’m glad I get to be a part of it.”

R-Truth on how the title gives other talent more TV time: “I like the fact that it gives a lot of guys in the back a lot more TV time, a lot of the talent that people don’t get to see, they’re getting exposure now because of that title.”

R-Truth on becoming more mature: “Before with WWE, I was young. I was green in the business and to the sport, the business aspect of everything. Now, I’m a more mature R-Truth. I know my character, I know who I am, I know the difference between my character and Ron Killings.”

R-Truth on entertaining the fans: “[The best part of all of this is] getting to be R-Truth. Hearing the reaction from the fans. We’re entertaining the fans and they’re loving it. I like entertaining, that’s my forte. There’s so many great wrestlers in this sport who could probably work circles around me and it’s amazing to see that, but I love being the kind of character who can take you on a roller coaster, make you smile and laugh.”

R-Truth on talent coming-up with their own ideas for the 24/7 title: “Guys like Drake Maverick, Jinder Mahal, EC3, these guys came up with their own gimmick with regard to the title. Drake Maverick came up with the poster idea on his own, he took that leap. The company takes notice of that. When the opportunity is there, you have to let your creative juices start flowing and reach and grab for it.”