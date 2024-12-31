R-Truth Addresses His Wrestling Future

While speaking about potential retirement during a new interview with Chris Van Vliet (per Fightful), R-Truth revealed that he nearly retired when he was out of action with a leg injury due to an infection that happened after having surgery. Here are the highlights:

On the infection: “At one point I thought it was [the end], because it was when I caught the infection. A lot of people thought I just tore my quad. I did tear the quad tendon, but a couple of weeks out, when I go to get the stitches out it wasn’t healing. That’s when they found out I had five different bacteria like staph, MRSA, their cousins, kinfolks and relatives. Yeah, it was bad,” he said. “It was so bad the doctor wouldn’t even give me a high five. I know it sounds crazy, I want a high five with the doctor. He’s like you don’t have time for high fives, this is serious. I just went to get my stitches out. He said, ‘What are you doing this afternoon?’ I said, I’m gonna pick my kids up. He said ‘Can somebody else go do it?’ I’m like, why? [He said] ‘We need to take you to surgery now.’ Yeah. So everything went from haha to you better be ready. It was serious. There was a chance I could lose my leg. That’s how serious it got,” he continued. “The infection was that bad that he thought they would have to amputate if they couldn’t get it slowed down. I was on antibiotics that was like, it was $4,700 a week for it. I was on the heavy stuff. I had a PICC line for the first 6 weeks. Deep down it was like it might be gone. He told my wife if we don’t get this under control we are going to have to think of other options. My wife said what other options? He said amputation. I’m like what the? But that’s when I was thinking I may never come back to this, how can I adapt?”

On his future in the ring: “I like being in the ring. I think I’m like Rey Mysterio with this right here. I’ll let my body be the guide and be the answer to that. I always listen to my body, always. Right now, man, to be honest, I’ve never felt as healthy as I feel now, clear-minded, clear-headed. Still can do my back flips, still can do my splits. There’s a lot of things that this generation hadn’t even seen me do yet, and I still can do, like you said, just sometime I don’t need to do it. Give me an opportunity, I will go out there and show that oh, sh*t, he could still go.”