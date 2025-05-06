– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar R-Truth discussed his career, the recent heel turn by John Cena, his favorite comedy moments, and more. Below are some highlights from Insight:

R-Truh on John Cena turning heel: “Why y’all asking me that? Y’all noticed I haven’t spoke on that at all, right? And I don’t want to speak on it right now. I’m hurt to the beyond hurtstivity, that is a word, saying it’s way up there in the heart somewhere, there’s no need to talk about it. I’m feeling what all of y’all are thinking: hustle, loyalty, respect, never give up. The Make a Wish stuff, all that stuff is just going with me. I won’t even think about it, talk about it, Little Jimmy, I have to deal with that. I’m saying he’s in turmoil because of that. I get off subject a little bit, and they’re talking about belief in my last appearance I did, and Little Jimmy is around because we believe man and I believe in my childhood hero. I don’t know, man, he done does. There’s 2 sides to every story.”

On Cena’s attack on Cody Rhodes: “We don’t know that for sure. It looked like it went there, but we don’t know that. [It could have been] to part of the inner thigh. So it’s like, Y’all know how you’re going through a situation, and you’re thinking about it, you know you need to do something about it, but you leave it where it’s at, because right now it’s still stewing and simmering, and you still don’t know how to react about it. That’s where I’m at with the John Cena thing.”

On another match between John Cena and R-Truth: “Y’all want to see that? But the only way we can see that though, it’s got to be the right way. The old me, I’m not a bad guy, I’m a good guy now, if you haven’t noticed that. I’m a good guy. I kiss the babies, I hug people, I don’t kick people in the nomads. So for that to happen, it would have to be a complete turnaround. So I don’t know, man, I would love to. Man, he did some wrong stuff, and I like Cody.”

R-Truth on seizing his moment: “My moment was just getting into business. For all y’all that know that watch a documentary with me coming up from the streets, selling drugs, doing this and doing that, and my perception, I wanted to be this big rap star. I want to be known as the biggest rap star, I lived by that, that was the only thing I was going to do. I wasn’t doing nothing else. So you got to desire that, but it wasn’t happening. You can spin wheels, spin wheels, spin wheels. You ain’t paying the bills, things just ain’t happening. So me grabbing the moment was me going a different route to get to where I wanted to. When I met Jack Crockett in the halfway house and he presented professional wrestling to me, I was aware of wrestling. I’ve seen it on TV, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, I’ve seen that, but it still was new to me. So I grabbed that moment to like, you know what? This ain’t working for me. I got to try this right here out. And I just seized that.”

On first meeting Road Dogg: “So I’m in Memphis, Tennessee. I’ve signed my contract. They sent me to Memphis, Tennessee. I’m like, 25, 26, 27, something like that. So I go to Memphis, go to the dojo, that’s the last Dojo they had. So I go there. I’m in developmental, and they told me I would be there for like six months, and I’ll be on TV. Think about this for me, coming from there to signing a contract with WWE. I’m this guy now. They said, go to Memphis, Tennessee, learn how to wrestle our way, get developed, six months you’ll be on TV. Oh sh*t, boom. So I’m in Memphis training, training, training. Six months came. Seven months came, nothing. I was having issues at home, I was discouraged. I felt like a failure. I felt like I was ready to quit. I wasn’t going back to the streets. I didn’t know what I was going back to. So I know what it feels like to not know what you want to do or what you’re going to do, but you want to do something.”

“I did my last show there. My contract was up too. I did my last show there. Road Dogg and his wife were in Memphis on vacation, and they came to the TV taping. That was when I dropped the title to Jerry Lawler, and he watched the match. By the time I got back to the locker room, Road Dogg was back there, and he was like, was that you rapping? And I was like, Yeah. He was like, I want you to be my tag team partner. I was blown away. It’s like, that’s Road Dogg, DX. I’m like, Dogg, I’m fixing to quit. I would love to, but I ain’t made for this, I’m about to quit. He’s like, what? You feel like just giving up and quitting, but you made it here. He ripped into me good. He said, I tell you what, if you can stake it out for three more months, I have you up there on TV with me, and that was just that was enough for me. I did that, and in two months, I was getting a call and that’s when WWF, the New York restaurant. That’s when I debuted with him as K Kwik.”

On what would’ve happened if he didn’t meet Road Dogg: “Oh man, it wouldn’t have been looking good. I didn’t know, I was immature still. I was still growing up. I was a young man. I wasn’t smart to knowing how to navigate through this. Life don’t come with a handbook. We live and learn and we’re taught and we’re told, and we just go. So I don’t know, man, I can’t even think of what my life would have been like. I used to be at that point where I didn’t care, that why I was out there in the street. Well, no, I wasn’t out there in the street because I didn’t care. I just for my own reasons why I was out in the street doing my thing, but I had a sense of caring then, so it’s like I wasn’t gonna go back to do that, because I wouldn’t have been able to see my kids. I had been to jail so many times. I was tired of it, like they knew me by name. I don’t know what I’ve been doing.”

On his eventual return to WWE: “Umaga and Randy Orton. I was working for Rikishi. Rikishi had a thing going on. I’ve been around Samoans for years. I was home, and WWE had an event Umaga and Randy Orton came by my house to see me. Yeah, rest in peace. He was like, hey, what are you doing? I’m like, man, just hanging. He’s like, bro come back. Pick yourself up, come back to the company, they’ve been talking about you. I’m gonna bring your name up. Take care of your family, you are supposed to be there, bro, come on back. And I’ll be damned, within a week I called, and I was signed a week after that. And that’s when 2011 R-Truth came back.”

On a Little Jimmy action figure: “I asked Stephanie McMahon, could I make a Little Jimmy action figure? She said, what it’s gonna be? I said, nothing, but it’ll be in the box. She like, Oh my gosh. She laughs. She said, Truth, I don’t think we can do that. We got to give them something. I said, Well, I guess put a stick beside them or something. They got the package. She said no, we can’t do that.”

His favorite comedy moments in his career: “Definitely the Brock Lesnar thing, which I got my friend Chris Dunn, he’s is a writer. I kept forgetting to tell people that he was the one that helped me with that in the back. And Paul just surprising everybody, We’re not going to let Brock know what we’re going to do. It’s just going to be a free fall. I’m like Brock is a beast. I think we should let Brock know what we’re going to say about Brock. So funny thing is, I mean, I love Brock. Brock walked into gorilla, and it was simply just like he walked in. He’s like, so what are we doing? And I’m looking at everybody for somebody to say something to this dude. Nobody said nothing. He’s like, alright, well, guys, we just go out there and talk there and talk then. And I’m like, Oh y’all got this dude going out there. But it turned out to be one of the best moments.”