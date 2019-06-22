wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth and Drave Maverick React To 24/7 Title Change At Wedding, Xavier Woods Plays Monster Jam At E3

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth 24/7 Title WWE 24/7 Championship

– Both R-Truth and Drave Maverick reacted to the recent 24/7 title change that happened at Maverick’s wedding to Renee Michelle this past week.

– UpUpDownDown has posted a new video of Xavier Woods playing Monster Jam: Steel Titans at E3:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, R-Truth, UpUpDownDown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading