wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth and Drave Maverick React To 24/7 Title Change At Wedding, Xavier Woods Plays Monster Jam At E3
June 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Both R-Truth and Drave Maverick reacted to the recent 24/7 title change that happened at Maverick’s wedding to Renee Michelle this past week.
6X European 24/7 tv Champion! #DanceBreak #WWE #247champion #SDLive #ThatzEndurance #Raw #SmackDown #rtruth #Truth #RunTruthRun #TruthIs247 pic.twitter.com/kaGkYf3pAq
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) June 22, 2019
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) June 22, 2019
– UpUpDownDown has posted a new video of Xavier Woods playing Monster Jam: Steel Titans at E3:
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Infamous Sid – Arn Anderson Hotel Scissor Fight, If He Gave Anderson A Heads Up When He Brought Sid Back to WCW in 1999
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate
- Jim Ross On Whether He Heard of Mick Foley’s Plan to Go On Top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring ’98