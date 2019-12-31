wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth At Times Square For New Year’s, Behind the Scenes of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green at RAW, WWE Stock Up Today

December 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth 24/7 Title Reign 13

R-Truth is currently in Times Square for FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square special. According to Wrestling Inc, there is speculation that the 24/7 title could change hands during the special, as other WWE stars are expected to be there. A match between Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler will also air during the broadcast.

– WWE stock was up 1.08% today and closed at $64.87 per share. The high was $65.31 and the low was $63.65.

– WWE has released a behind-the-scenes video looking at the RAW debuts of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green.

