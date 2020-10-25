R-Truth Beats Drew Gulak In Hell in a Cell Kickoff Match (Pics, Video)

R-Truth doesn’t often defend the WWE 24/7 Championship in actual matches, but he did so at Hell in a Cell and was successful. On Sunday’s Kickoff Show for the PPV, Truth defeated Drew Gulak to retain the championship. There was a stipulation that no interference was allowed in the match, meaning no one else could try and get involved to take the title themselves until after the match. Sure enough, after the bell rang Truth had to high-tail it as several members of the roster came out to chase after him.

Truth is in his 42nd run with the title, which has lasted for 20 days.