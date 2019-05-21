R-Truth Becomes Third 24/7 Champion, Taking Title to Smackdown (Video)

– Robert Roode’s latest title reign didn’t last too long, and now the 24/7 Championship is heading to Smackdown with R-Truth. Roode lost to R-Truth, who used a classic Hardcore Championship tactic in helping Roode hide from the parade of stars chasing him for the title. That left Roode all to Truth, who had a referee lying in wait. He took Roode out and claimed the title, then drove off for the night. He posted a pic to Twitter with the title, which you can see below along with video of the segment.

That makes three title reigns on the championship’s first night, with Titus O’Neil winning the title before Roode rolled him up for the win. Then again, it was only an hour worth of Raw so there’s room for six champions on Smackdown at this rate.