R-Truth Shares Career Advice He Received From Steve Austin

In an interview with SPORF, R-Truth discussed a wide range of topics including his mindset when it comes to helping out other wrestlers. Here are the highlights:

On helping out other stars: “Each one teach one,” Truth said. “That’s what Jack Crockett wanted me to do. I got into this business by meeting Jack Crockett at a halfway house. How many people who meet you at a halfway house are gonna believe what you say? C’mon. He said ‘Each one teach one,’ always give back to somebody else. So any advice, anything I can give to somebody, there are superstars, males and females, [they can] come to me in NXT, [they can] come to me up here, I love giving back to them. I want everybody to win.”

On advice from Steve Austin and Ricky Morton: “Stone Cold Steve Austin, a long time ago, and Ricky Morton too, told me ‘Learn how to work the stick,'” Truth said. “And I’ve been working the stick ever since. That’ll keep you in business for years. Austin taught me that.”