R-Truth Congratulates Swerve Strickland On AEW World Title Win

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast (per Fightful), R-Truth weighed in on Swerve Strickland winning the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

Strickland did so at AEW Dynasty where he dethroned Samoa Joe. He also pointed to Oba Femi being the NXT North American Champion, and Carmelo Hayes was just drafted to the main roster.

“I get emotional. It’s a prestigious honor,” he began. “Let me say this, I want to congratulate Swerve. Definitely gotta congratulate him man on his achievement, his accomplishment. I meant to call you. I’m sorry I haven’t called you yet. I’m gonna text you. He’s been killing it for a while, but he’s so talented, man, so humble. [He’s] so well-deserving of what he’s doing now. You’re just seeing the beginning of him, Trick, [Oba], Carmelo, these guys are just like — it’s such a good time to be a part of this. It’s such a good time to see these guys give me my flowers. Strickland has always talked good about me, man. Again, it’s a surreal moment for me man to be in the position I’m in.”