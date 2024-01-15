R-Truth Credits Damian Priest For Pushing To Do More With Him On WWE TV

Appearing on Busted Open Radio (per Fightful), R-Truth discussed being paired with The Judgment Day on WWE television after beating JD McDonaugh on a December episode of WWE Raw. Here are the highlights:

On being paired with the group: “I was happy. I was ready to get out of the house and go back to the sport that I love. When they said I was working with Judgment Day, I was like, ‘Let’s do it. What are we doing?’ They could have said I was working with anybody and I was ready. I will say this, Judgment Day, they all want me,” he said.

On Damian Priest pushing to keep doing segments with them: “Just the first promo. I will say Damian Priest, he was like, ‘Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.’ He actually went to, I think it was Hunter [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it.”